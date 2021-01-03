Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post sales of $729.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.30 million and the highest is $734.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gray Television by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,010,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gray Television by 283.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

