Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post sales of $313.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.84 million and the lowest is $309.40 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $259.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 2,340,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,529. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.