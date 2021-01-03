Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Million

Analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report $17.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $64.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $64.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.98 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $84.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $44.82 on Friday. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

