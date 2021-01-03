Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $11.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 3,562,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

