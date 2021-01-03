Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 309,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

