Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $73.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.46 million and the highest is $73.70 million. Appian posted sales of $68.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $296.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.89 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,697 shares of company stock valued at $58,274,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.09. 864,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,191. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $216.41. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

