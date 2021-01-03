Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APOG. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of APOG opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.