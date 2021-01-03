Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.23 million, a P/E ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

