Amon Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Amon has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $53,167.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00270950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00027509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.02037690 BTC.

Amon is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,320,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

