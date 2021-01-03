Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $516.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.60 million and the lowest is $495.70 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $485.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,808,000 after buying an additional 147,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after buying an additional 284,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,202,000 after buying an additional 566,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 1,212,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

