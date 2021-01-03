Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Shares Down 0.6%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.49. 6,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,462,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

