Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ALIZY stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.27. Allianz has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.95 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

