Alchemy Pay Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $764,788.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00171508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040879 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

