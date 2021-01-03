Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Director Acquires C$50,040.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$105,640.

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.39. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$291.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.44.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

