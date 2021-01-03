Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

AKZOY opened at $36.06 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

