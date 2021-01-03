Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.22. 795,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

