Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.61.

TSE AC opened at C$22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.44.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

