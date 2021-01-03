Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.31.
About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.
