Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AERI. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

