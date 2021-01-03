aelf Trading Down 1.6% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $57.37 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.