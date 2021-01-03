Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

