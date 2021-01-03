ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADTN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of ADTN opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $708.37 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

