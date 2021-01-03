Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $521.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Adobe stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.12. 1,462,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.68. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,232 shares of company stock worth $4,386,892 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

