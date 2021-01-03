Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $521.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $500.12. 1,462,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,232 shares of company stock worth $4,386,892. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.