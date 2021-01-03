Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $8.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 233,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,562. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

