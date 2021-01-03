Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

