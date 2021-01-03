Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $212,149.62 and approximately $281,882.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,341,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

