Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $42.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 531,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 547,805 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

