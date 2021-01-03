ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,891.05 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

