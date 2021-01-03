Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $309.32

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.32 and traded as high as $325.00. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 32,085 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.10. The company has a market capitalization of £354.58 million and a PE ratio of -20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

