$969.19 Million in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $969.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $905.00 million. CF Industries posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

In other news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. 1,556,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

