$877.93 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $877.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,905,000 after buying an additional 297,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after buying an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after buying an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. 382,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,027. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.