$877.93 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $877.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,905,000 after buying an additional 297,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after buying an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after buying an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. 382,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,027. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.