$80.67 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $80.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $81.52 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $72.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $309.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $310.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $356.67 million to $365.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $111.63.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

