$693.71 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $693.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.00 million and the highest is $708.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,199.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,414 shares of company stock worth $19,811,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 92.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,405,000 after purchasing an additional 88,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $309,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

