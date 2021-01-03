$686.80 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report sales of $686.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $683.90 million. Teleflex posted sales of $680.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.36.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $411.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,779. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $412.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

