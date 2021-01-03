$646.48 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report sales of $646.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.40 million. Stericycle posted sales of $799.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 345,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,969. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

