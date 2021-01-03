500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded 500.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WBAI opened at $9.00 on Friday. 500.com has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

