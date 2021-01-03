$44.12 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $44.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $180.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.26 million to $189.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $188.33 million, with estimates ranging from $171.24 million to $205.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.32. 687,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

