$43.10 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post $43.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Camtek reported sales of $33.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $148.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.33 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 16.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,370. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $947.39 million, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

