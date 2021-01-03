$400.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $400.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $432.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 704,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

