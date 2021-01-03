$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $20.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 2,417,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

