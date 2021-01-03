$4.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $4.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $260,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lear by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Lear by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.03. 225,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $165.67.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

