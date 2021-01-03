$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.01 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.51.

NEM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. 3,700,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,327. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,194.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,318 shares of company stock worth $2,556,769. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

