$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,163.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 142.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 705,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 48.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

