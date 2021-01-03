$3.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,670,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $222.19 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

