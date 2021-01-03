$22.01 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $22.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Evolus reported sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $57.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.10 million to $61.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.16 million, with estimates ranging from $7.32 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $161,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Evolus by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evolus by 23.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 529,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,304. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

