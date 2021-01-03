$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.51. 621,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.