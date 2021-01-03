$197.93 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report $197.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.16 million. Archrock posted sales of $245.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $872.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archrock has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Archrock by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,567 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

