$195.21 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $195.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.10 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $528.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 233,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,447. The company has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.