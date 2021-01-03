18,741 Shares in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.34 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.